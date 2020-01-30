Sunoco Wins $6M In Trial Over Butane Blending Patents

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Chicago federal judge has awarded $6 million to Sunoco LP following a bench trial over fuel distributor U.S. Venture Inc.'s alleged infringement of multiple patents related to blending butane into gasoline — far less than the $31.6 million Sunoco had wanted. Following last year's trial over four patents that describe systems and methods for blending butane into gasoline, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer on Wednesday found that Venture infringed, but agreed with Venture's expert that no lost-profits damages were warranted and a reasonable royalty of $2 million was fair. She then tripled that for enhanced damages. One example of infringement...

