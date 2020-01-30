Hockey League Can't Skate By Suit Over Team Logo TM Deal

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ruled that ECHL Inc. can’t escape a suit alleging the minor league knew it didn't own the trademark to a logo it assigned to the San Diego Gulls hockey team, finding the team's complaint was adequate to put ECHL on notice of its alleged wrongdoing. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton told ECHL Wednesday that despite its argument that the Gulls' lawsuit was "impermissibly vague," the team's complaint in fact specifically alleged what misrepresentations the league made where, when and by whom. The suit stems from a trademark assignment agreement between the league and the Gulls...

