Cook County Must Face Property Tax Suit, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- A group of Cook County, Illinois, landowners can proceed in federal court with a challenge to their property tax assessments since they are blocked from disputing them in state court, the Seventh Circuit said in reversing a lower court's decision. An Illinois federal court had held that the Tax Injunction Act barred A.F. Moore & Associates Inc. and other property owners from pursuing claims they collectively overpaid more than $27 million in property taxes due to alleged discriminatory practices by Cook County. However, the TIA does not apply when there is no adequate remedy in state courts, the Seventh Circuit said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS