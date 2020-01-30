US Steel Unit Accused Of Forcing Out Older Workers

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:29 PM EST) -- A U.S. Steel Corp. unit was slapped with a potential class action in Pennsylvania on Wednesday alleging that it conspired to terminate older employees by disproportionately targeting them for disciplinary sanctions while ignoring infractions committed by younger workers. Charles Marsh, who was fired from his job as a conductor in March after a dozen years of service, said in a complaint that U.S. Steel unit Union Railroad Co. LLC singled out older employees for termination by heaping demerits on them while looking the other way when younger workers committed violations. "Unlike plaintiff and other senior employees, younger employees alleged to have...

