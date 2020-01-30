Chinese Laptop Distributor Dodges $4.8M Fund Diversion Suit

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- A California judge has tossed a Chinese computer importer's lawsuit accusing one of its distributors of stealing more than $4.8 million in diverted corporate funds, finding that the importer made conclusions of theft without providing supporting evidence. In a tentative ruling made final Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gloria White-Brown granted a demurrer — an objection alleging the plaintiff hasn't stated a valid claim — by Chinese computer distributor TMAX Digital Inc. and its employee Zack Yue Sen to toss Avision Technology Co.'s lawsuit, saying Avision failed to provide an explanation as to how Sen personally benefited from the alleged...

