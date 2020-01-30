Fugitive Doc Hit With $1.8M Verdict Over Unneeded Surgeries

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 11:08 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal jury has found that a doctor who purportedly fled the country after prosecutors accused him of performing unnecessary spinal surgeries on patients did in fact fabricate diagnoses and perform unneeded operations on two patients, and awarded them $1.77 million in damages. In a pair of verdicts handed down Wednesday after a 10-day trial, the Cincinnati jury found in favor of plaintiffs Carol Ross and the estate of Paul Markesberry Jr., finding that Dr. Abubakar Atiq Durrani and his Center for Advanced Spine Technologies had overstated radiological findings, fabricated diagnoses, performed unnecessary surgeries and used improper surgical procedures....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS