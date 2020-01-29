Feds Say Probation Could Be 'Appropriate' For Michael Flynn

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 11:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a D.C. federal court Wednesday that probation could be an "appropriate" sentence for Michael Flynn, just a few weeks after the agency appeared to urge the court to hand the former White House adviser a harsher punishment. The DOJ said that Flynn hadn't demonstrated any grounds for departing from the sentencing range of zero to six months laid out in the government's guidelines. "The government submits that a sentence within the guidelines range of 0 to 6 months of incarceration is appropriate and warranted in this case," the DOJ said, adding that it "agrees with...

