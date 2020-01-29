Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Judge Says Gov't Has Dirty Hands In Tribal Land Fight

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- The government “doesn’t have clean hands” in a fight over its failure to clean up and transfer oil-contaminated land to an Alaskan tribal health care nonprofit a quarter of a century after it was supposed to, a D.C. federal judge said Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan struggled to comprehend the government’s argument Wednesday morning that tribal nonprofit Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp.’s claims were time-barred because it had not brought suit 20 years ago.

“The plaintiffs weren’t just sitting around and then realized ‘Oh, 27 years have passed,’” Judge Chutkan said. “There’s a long record between the parties here.”

Congress ordered...

