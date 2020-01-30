5th Circ. Upholds Equinor Unit’s $400K Fine Over Royalty Info

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- An Equinor unit can't avoid a $406,000 fine from federal regulators who said it reported inaccurate oil and gas production data, the Fifth Circuit held Wednesday. The unanimous panel said Statoil USA E&P Inc. can't get out of a U.S. Department of the Interior penalty for “knowing or willful failure to maintain accurate information” after Statoil allegedly failed to correct information it acknowledged was wrong despite receiving multiple notices from the government. The DOI said the inaccurate information allowed the company to underpay royalties by $370,000 on reported gas sales from a federal lease Statoil held in the Gulf of Mexico....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS