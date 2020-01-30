Judge Scolds DOJ Over House Dems' Census Subpoena Fight

Law360, Washington (January 30, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice’s sweeping assertion that the U.S. House of Representatives lacks the authority to enforce a subpoena in court and that the chamber could impeach President Donald Trump for defying subpoenas seemed to leave a D.C. federal judge baffled Thursday, even as he expressed reluctance to wade too far into the interbranch dispute. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss voiced his reservations while hearing three hours of oral arguments in a suit by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform seeking to compel the DOJ and the U.S. Department of Commerce to hand over subpoenaed documents regarding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS