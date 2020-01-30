Barclays Can't Delay Reinsurer's Failed Takeover Suit

Law360, London (January 30, 2020, 3:02 PM GMT) -- A judge has refused to halt an English lawsuit brought by a French reinsurer against Barclays Bank PLC in connection with a botched takeover bid, even though related proceedings are being heard in France, ruling on Thursday that there is little risk of conflict between the cases. Barclays has not shown “any compelling reason” why its application to delay the English proceedings should be granted, Christopher Hancock QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, said. He found that connections between the twin legal actions and the risk of inconsistent findings were too limited. Scor SE alleges in its English lawsuit that...

