Raytheon Pays $588M To Buy Vista Equity's Forcepoint Stake

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- Raytheon on Thursday said it bought out Vista Equity Partners’ minority interest in cybersecurity software company Forcepoint for $588 million, opening the door for the potential sale of the unit. Massachusetts-based Raytheon Co., which is working to seal a megamerger with United Technologies Corp., disclosed in its fourth quarter earnings release that it purchased Vista Equity Partners LLC’s minority stake in Forcepoint after the private equity firm on Oct. 2 exercised its put option to exit the business. Raytheon is now the sole owner of the unit. News of the sale and its terms also comes after Raytheon Chairman and CEO...

