Contractor Says Mariana Islands Resort Stiffed It On $2M

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:17 PM EST) -- A contractor hired to build landscaping improvements for a luxury hotel-casino resort on the island of Saipan filed suit against the Chinese-owned company Thursday over more than $2 million in allegedly unpaid work. In June, USA Fanter Corp. entered a contract with Imperial Pacific International LLC for landscaping work at its Imperial Pacific Resort in Garapan, Saipan, of the Northern Mariana Islands. However, USA Fanter says it terminated the contract this week after attempts to engage in dispute resolution and mediation over the allegedly unpaid $2 million balance went nowhere, according to the suit. "Despite USA Fanter's requests and demands for payment, IPI has not paid USA...

