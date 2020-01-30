Medical Device Startup's Ex-CEO Convicted For Looting $3M

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- The former CEO of medical device startup Sanovas Inc. was convicted Wednesday of money laundering and wire fraud, according to San Francisco federal prosecutors, after a trial in which he was accused of embezzling nearly $3 million from the company and its investors to spend on a mansion, a Maserati and a $50,000 diamond ring. Sanovas co-founder Lawrence Gerrans went to trial earlier this month over prosecutors' claims that he "used Sanovas as a personal slush fund." U.S. Attorney David Anderson of the Northern District of California touted the conviction, saying in a statement: "Insider schemes like these ... undermine the...

