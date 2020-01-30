AIG Must Cover Software Co.'s Deal In $6M Email Scam Suit

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that an AIG unit must cover investment software manager SS&C Technologies Holding Inc.'s settlement of litigation over its unwitting role in a $6 million email-based scam that tanked a client's business. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff found that AIG Specialty Insurance Co. had breached the policy it issued to SS&C when it denied coverage for the software manager’s underlying settlement with Tillage Commodities Fund LLC. According to court papers, Tillage lost $5.9 million to Hong Kong-based hackers after SS&C approved transfers requested in emails that were doctored to appear as though they were sent...

