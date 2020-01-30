PTAB Trims Qualcomm Wireless Patent, Then Amends It

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday invalidated several claims of a Qualcomm wireless communication patent challenged by Intel, but then let Qualcomm substitute most of those with new claims. The PTAB let Qualcomm Inc. amend three of the four invalidated claims, saying "each substitute claim adds limitations that narrow the scope of the originally challenged claim it replaces." Those three claims had been invalidated as obvious, and a fourth challenged by Intel Corp. was invalid as anticipated. The patents were challenged by Intel Corp., but the California district court litigation they are involved in is against Apple Inc. There,...

