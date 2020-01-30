Funds Say Allergan Wants '2nd Bite At Apple' Dismissal

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- Allergan shareholders on Wednesday told a New Jersey federal judge not to let the company slip their proposed securities class action accusing the company of keeping them in the dark about its purported role in antitrust schemes. In opposition on Wednesday to the company’s motion to dismiss amended allegations, the shareholders told U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden that the company’s protestations to their suit rehashed its earlier arguments without successfully showing why the action should be tossed. “Defendants disregard the court’s prior holdings as to timeliness and scienter and seek a second bite at the apple by advancing recycled and...

