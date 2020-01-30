Mass. High Court OKs Blind Juror In Case With Photo Proof

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top court said a judge was well within his discretion to allow a blind juror to sit on a panel in a case with substantial photographic evidence, finding Thursday that protecting against discrimination in the jury pool is crucial to fair trials. The ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court upheld a conviction for assault and battery causing serious bodily injury in which photos of the victim were introduced into evidence. A unanimous opinion penned by Associate Justice Kimberly S. Budd homed in mostly on the specific facts of the case, rather than determine what courts need to do specifically within...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS