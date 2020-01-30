7th Circ. Dubs Fee-Seeker A 'Stranger' To $8.5M TCPA Deal

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge said Thursday that a non-class objector to an $8.5 million settlement over unsolicited texts is asking for a "radical extension" of precedent by urging the court to find her entitled to an incentive award and attorney fees. The objector, Bethany Price, contends she should have received the awards after challenging what she claimed were excessive counsel fees in the class action deal with Western Union Corp. But during oral argument, U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Sykes very quickly pushed back on Price's claim, saying case precedent would support a fee award only if she were a class member...

