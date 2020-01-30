'Public Charge' Rule Will Create New Hurdles For Work Visas

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Jan. 27 that the Trump administration can begin to implement the public charge rule while litigation continues in the federal court system, lifting an October 2019 injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The public charge rule increases the scrutiny on applicants for immigration benefits and presumes that even temporary reliance on public assistance may render an applicant inadmissible to the United States, while also broadening the categories of public assistance that could lead to a finding of inadmissibility. The public charge rule, originally due to take effect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS