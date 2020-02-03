How To Enforce A NY Lease Guarantee Against A UK Co.

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- Great Britain formally left the European Union on Jan. 31. While the impacts will be far reaching, one change will be the enforcement of court judgments between the U.K. and the rest of the EU. For a judgment in an EU member state to be enforced in the U.K., parties will likely have to follow the same procedures currently used for the enforcement of U.S. judgments in the U.K. By way of example, this article will discuss enforcing the guarantee of a U.K. parent company that secures a New York lease. Often, when dealing with U.K. enterprises, New York landlords are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS