Calif. Can Keep Gambling Funds Amid Tribal Leadership Fight

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:58 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has rejected a bid by a faction seeking control of the California Valley Miwok Tribe to obtain funds that the state's gambling commission has been withholding because of uncertainty about the tribe's leadership. The appeals court said a lower court properly found the suit was barred by earlier rulings rejecting similar claims by a group known as the "Burley faction" that is claiming leadership of the tribe. "Much has occurred with respect to the tribal leadership dispute since 2014, but, as we will describe, the dispute is not yet resolved and the [federal government] still does not recognize any...

