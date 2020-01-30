LabCorp Preserves Win In Blood-Testing Contract Row

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Laboratory Corp. of America had its nearly $119,000 win in a referral contract dispute upheld Thursday when a New Jersey appeals court said the applicable fraud statute protects only consumers, not businesses. The decision by a two-judge New Jersey Appellate Division panel maintained a $118,942 bench trial award for LabCorp, which launched the litigation to recoup money it claimed it was owed for testing blood samples from overflow clients of Fusion, a small Garden State blood-testing facility. Among Fusion's counterclaims was that LabCorp pulled a "bait-and-switch" by offering a 70% discount and never applying it. But the appeals court said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS