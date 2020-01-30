Investors Say EU Raising Wrong Issues In $356M Award Fight

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- Two Swedish food investors looking to collect a more than $356 million arbitral award from Romania urged the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday not to consider the European Commission's argument that the award is unenforceable, saying the bloc has raised issues that have been abandoned by Romania. Brothers Ioan and Viorel Micula told the court that a proposed amicus brief submitted last week by the Commission addresses none of the issues raised by Romania earlier this month in the appeal. The country claims a lower court refused to allow it to respond to an expert report on the award's total value, which...

