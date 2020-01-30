Contractors' Defamation Suit Over Pollution Tip Filed Too Late

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- Two brothers who own a general contracting company waited too long to bring a defamation suit against their other brother that stemmed from a report about possible pollution violations, a Texas appellate court ruled Thursday. A three-justice panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi, Texas, sided with the third brother, Kenneth L. Berry, agreeing that contractor Bay Ltd. botched the one-year deadline to bring the defamation suit. Bay sued almost three years after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality investigated and debunked an anonymous tip about possible pollution by the company. Berry anonymously told the agency he believed...

