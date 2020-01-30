Feds, AbbVie Agree Drug Delay Case Belongs In 3rd Circ.

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- Both the Federal Trade Commission and AbbVie have urged the Third Circuit not to move an antitrust case focused on delays to generic competition for AndroGel to the Federal Circuit simply because it implicates some issues of patent law. The Third Circuit had asked each side to brief the court on whether jurisdiction over the FTC's suit — which accused the drug manufacturer of using reverse payments to resolve what the commission said was "sham patent litigation" meant only to hold off competition — properly lies in the Federal Circuit, because the case involves patent litigation and that court is the venue for resolving...

