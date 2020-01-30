Builder Says Miami Beach Owes $70M For Convention Center

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- The construction company behind the Miami Beach Convention Center expansion claims in a new lawsuit that the city of Miami Beach is refusing to pay more than $70 million incurred because of the city’s design changes and other issues. In a complaint filed Wednesday in state court in Miami, Clark Construction Group LLC said Miami Beach failed to conduct proper design reviews before issuing design-related documents to Clark and then had to make changes that “significantly impacted the project.” The cost of the city’s changes to the project is about 29% of the original guaranteed maximum price of $515.45 million, according...

