NY Bar Backs Fortified Rule On Atty Misconduct And NDAs

Leaders of the New York State Bar Association on Friday approved #MeToo-era guidance designed to keep attorneys from using nondisclosure agreements to dodge their duty to report sexual harassment and other serious misconduct by lawyers.
“A lot of law firms would love to have an excuse not to report their partners” to attorney oversight officials, said ethics specialist Roy Simon, who chairs the bar’s conduct committee and made the rule change presentation. “We want to make clear that you can’t get around mandated reporting under Rule 8.3a with a non-disclosure.”
As proposed, the change to state Rule 8.3 would consist of new commentary to the “black letter” reporting rule explaining that it applies even in the face of a nondisclosure or confidential settlement signed with a lawyer accused of sexual harassment, “and if other lawyers in the firm know that such misconduct occurred and raises a substantial question about the alleged harasser’s fitness as a lawyer[.]” Another comment addition states that the reporting rule “does not necessarily override” the obligations of an attorney bound by client confidentiality.
After a Thursday presentation to bar executives, the 281-member body also backed an augmented conflict-of-interest Rule 1.8. If enacted, it would create a new allowance for New York lawyers or legal organizations working pro bono to give money to clients in financial straits, as long as they don’t do so to prospective clients or use the offer as an inducement to continue a representation.
The new rule, which was based on research and a proposal from the New York City Bar, would also prohibit lawyers and legal organizations from advertising their willingness to provide the assistance. A related comment includes payments or loans to cover food, rent and medicine as examples of permitted financial assistance.
Eleven U.S. jurisdictions, including California and the District of Columbia, have some version of a humanitarian exception, according to the city bar. Reflecting a historical concern in the profession about champerty and maintenance, the current American Bar Association model rules and the New York rules ban lawyers from giving financial assistance to clients outside of advances for court and litigation costs.
“I will say that there are fears out there that, no matter how many clauses you put in the rules, if it’s personal injury lawyers or other types of plaintiff lawyers, people will let it be known that those who come into their offices will leave with an envelope,” Simon said.
The bar also backed a new black-letter prohibition within Rule 3.4, which covers fairness to opposing parties, on lawyers requesting anyone other than a client — or a client’s relative or agent — to refrain from giving relevant information to another party. That update would be a verbatim version of ABA Model Rule 3.4(f).
Yet another proposal would add to Rule 8.1 on candor in bar admissions to outline exceptions for disclosures of information gleaned while participating in a lawyer assistance program.
All the black-letter proposals and related comments will be submitted to a state court administrative board, which has broad authority to enact, amend or reject rule proposals.
--Editing by Emily Kokoll.