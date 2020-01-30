LabMD Racketeering Suit Against Tiversa, Law Firms Axed

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge threw out LabMD’s lawsuit alleging that attorneys from Pepper Hamilton and Morgan Lewis & Bockius and Dartmouth College trustees worked with former cybersecurity firm Tiversa to extort LabMD, agreeing Wednesday with a magistrate judge that the 2016 case was barred by the statute of limitations. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan accepted Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly’s report and recommendation that the case be dismissed, overruling objections from LabMD and its CEO, Michael J. Daugherty, and tossing one of several cases Daugherty had filed across several states over allegations that Tiversa stole private data from LabMD and...

