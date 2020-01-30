States Demand More Gov't Docs In 'Public Charge' Challenge

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- A coalition of attorneys general wants to force the Trump administration to turn over documents on its controversial wealth test for immigrants, telling a federal judge that the additional information is needed for the court to decide if the immigration rule is legal. The coalition, including four states and Washington, D.C., said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice is withholding documents that are critical to the states' lawsuit, which argues that the administration's "public charge" rule violates the U.S. Constitution and administrative law, and asked the judge to allow for extra discovery. The administrative record is "plainly inadequate and must...

