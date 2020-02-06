Arbitration Is A Flawed Forum That Needs Repair

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- Arbitration has become a hot-button issue. In September, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal, or FAIR, Act,[1] intended to ban mandatory arbitration in the workplace, and California enacted A.B. 51,[2] the latest state effort to protect workers from forced arbitration. The Economic Policy Institute and the Center for Popular Democracy predict that by 2024, almost 83% of the country’s private, nonunionized employees will be subject to mandatory arbitration, an increase of 56% since 2017. In theory, arbitration is a good alternative to jury trials because it is supposed to offer a streamlined process (e.g., limited discovery,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS