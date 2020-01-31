Biz Groups Win Early Block Of Calif. Forced Arbitration Ban

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday indefinitely blocked the state’s attempt to cut back at mandatory arbitration by criminalizing employment agreements that make workers give up their court rights, extending a temporary block hours before it was set to lapse. U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller issued a minute order Friday granting a motion by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Retail Federation and other business groups for a preliminary injunction blocking A.B. 51. She had temporarily blocked the law on Dec. 30, two days before it would have taken effect. Judge Mueller did not explain her reasoning Friday, but she said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS