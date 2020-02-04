Juul Targeted 8 Native American Tribes, House Report Finds

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- Juul Labs Inc. targeted at least eight Native American tribes and tried to sell its e-cigarette products through their smoking cessation programs, according to a congressional report released Wednesday. The troubled e-cigarette maker’s outreach efforts to tribes were more pervasive than previously known, according to the report from the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy. In July, Congress heard testimony that Juul was making unfounded claims that its e-cigarettes were healthy to the Cheyenne River Sioux, despite not having approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “JUUL now admits that its targeting of Native American tribes was more widespread,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS