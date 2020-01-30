Md. Biz That Wasn't 2nd In Line For $21M Deal Can't Protest

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office tossed a Maryland company’s protest over a $21.3 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection deal, saying that the protester wouldn’t be next in line to win. The GAO said in a decision made public Wednesday that it can’t side with Panum Telcom LLC, which challenged CBP’s decision to pick Integral Consulting Services Inc. for the task order for acquisition and contract support services, because it isn’t an “interested party.” GAO only considers a protest from an interested party, meaning that the company has a reasonable chance of being in line for award if its protest is...

