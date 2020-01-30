1st Circ. Says No Bond Claim On Puerto Rico Pension Funds

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- The First Circuit ruled Thursday that the holders of bonds issued by Puerto Rico's public employee retirement system do not have a claim on employer contributions made to the system after the island entered bankruptcy. The panel ruled unanimously that the pension contributions are not a fee and that Puerto Rico's Employees Retirement System did not have a prebankruptcy right to them, and therefore post-bankruptcy contributions are shielded from bondholder claims. The Employees Retirement System, a pension fund for Puerto Rico's public employees, began issuing secured bonds in 2008 to make up for insufficient employer contributions. When ERS and other public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS