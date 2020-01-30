Trump Admin. Sued Over 'Onerous' Regs On Abortion Billing

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Trump administration regulation requiring Obamacare insurers to send separate bills to consumers for abortion services premiums hinders women’s reproductive rights and violates federal law, a coalition of state attorneys general said in a lawsuit filed in California federal court Thursday. The seven-member group, led by California and New York, said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services violated the Administrative Procedure Act by revising an Affordable Care Act provision that governs requirements for private insurers covering abortion services for which federal funding is prohibited. The rule, finalized on Dec. 27, changes states’ billing requirements by requiring qualified health plan...

