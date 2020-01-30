US Issues Sanctions Over Russia Takeover Of Crimea

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has imposed new sanctions on Russian-backed Crimean officials and a Moscow railroad company in response to Russia's aggression toward Ukraine and takeover of the Crimean Peninsula, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Wednesday that the sanctions take aim at seven officials in Crimea, as well as Grand Service Express, a private railway company that started offering service between Russia and Crimean in December, and its CEO. The sanctions arrive ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned visit to Ukraine this week. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said...

