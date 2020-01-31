Fact Issues Save Telecom's Smear Campaign Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- A Texas federal magistrate has recommended advancing a telecom's claims that it was smeared and had its trade secrets released after calling out two contractors' alleged racial bias, saying there's too much disputed evidence to kill the suit. Butler America LLC and Frontier Communications Corp. have tried multiple times to persuade the court to ditch the suit from Loco Brands LLC, which does business as Direct TEK, that accuses them of disparaging Direct TEK and trying to run it out of business for calling out their racially based hiring practices. But U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell on Thursday recommended denying Butler's bid to toss the suit, saying that...

