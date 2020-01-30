Opportunity Zone Trigger Dates Flexible, IRS Official Says

Law360, Boca Raton, Fla. (January 30, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- An Internal Revenue Service official said Thursday that partners in a partnership may apply different trigger dates for an opportunity zone’s 180-day investment window for the same gain, if that gain is divided. Partners may choose to apply three separate trigger dates for the same gain, if that gain is separated, Julie Hanlon-Bolton, special counsel in the Internal Revenue Service's Office of the Chief Counsel, said at the American Bar Association’s Section of Taxation midyear meeting in Boca Raton, Florida. “I don’t think it’s an all-or-nothing in that situation,” she said. The IRS recently released final guidance for the Tax Cuts...

