With Eye On Super Bowl, Kansas City Atty Spikes Trial Date

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- Mixing legal advocacy with hardcore football fandom, a Kansas City lawyer successfully petitioned a judge to put off a scheduled drunken-driving trial for a chance to cheer on the Chiefs in person at the Super Bowl. On Friday, attorney Denise Kirby told Law360 that she'd optimistically made her reservations for her trip to Miami, the site of this year’s big game, way back in February 2019 — more than six months before the first coin toss of the NFL season. So when October rolled around — her beloved Chiefs were a respectable 5-and-3 as of Week 8 — her eye was on the...

