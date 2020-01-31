Enviros Tell EPA To Act On Aircraft Greenhouse Gas Rules

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- Clean air advocates have threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with a lawsuit over what they say is a failure to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft, saying the agency is ignoring its obligation under the Clean Air Act. The Center for Biological Diversity, Earthjustice and Friends of the Earth sent a notice to the agency Thursday announcing its intent to sue soon if rules aren't crafted to cover aircraft, a major source of climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions that still aren't regulated by the EPA. The notice says the agency must act on the aircraft emissions under the CAA and...

