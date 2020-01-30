Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- This week’s top legal lion Reichman Jorgensen LLP secured a $236 million jury verdict in its client’s patent fight with tech giant VMware, while WilmerHale ended up among the legal lambs after a jury slammed clients Apple and Broadcom with a $1.1 billion patent infringement verdict. Legal Lions In a big win secured by Reichman Jorgensen LLP, Morris James LLP and Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial LLC, a Delaware federal jury hit VMware Inc. with a roughly $236 million verdict on Jan. 24 after finding the tech giant willfully infringed two of smaller rival Cirba Inc.'s patents. Cirba is represented...

