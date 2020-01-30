Kohler To Pay $20M To End Claims Of Emissions Violations

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- Kohler Co. has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve allegations from the Environmental Protection Agency and California that lawn mower engines made by the manufacturing company violated the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. From 2010 to 2016, Kohler made and sold millions of small spark-ignition engines used in lawn mowers, commercial landscaping equipment and generators that unlawfully emitted hydrocarbon and nitrogen oxides in violation of the Clean Air Act and California law, the DOJ said. The purpose of the Clean Air Act is to protect human health and the environment by reducing harmful emissions that...

