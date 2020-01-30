DOD's Top Weapons Tester Says F-35 Has Hundreds Of Flaws

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- The F-35 fighter jet has nearly 900 unresolved problems, including inaccurate guns, with more deficiencies being discovered even as earlier issues are resolved, the Pentagon’s chief weapons tester said Thursday. There were still 873 unresolved deficiencies with the F-35 as of November 2019, including 13 major “category one” issues, some of which have been around for years, according to Robert Behler, the U.S. Department of Defense’s director for Operational Test and Evaluation. “Although the program is working to fix deficiencies, new discoveries are still being made, resulting in only a minor decrease in the overall number of deficiencies,” Behler said in his...

