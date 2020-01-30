NJ Audit Reveals Delay In Transit Safety Measures

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- The New Jersey transportation agency that drew scrutiny after a commuter train crash claimed a lawyer's life four years ago is falling behind in implementing federally mandated safety measures, according to an audit released Wednesday. It’s “debatable” if New Jersey Transit will make the Federal Railroad Administration’s Dec. 31 deadline to incorporate positive train controls, automated systems that can slow or stop trains when they are not operating safely or encounter unsafe conditions, according to the report by Stephen M. Eells of the New Jersey Legislature’s Office of the State Auditor. Eells cited software issues as the reason for delaying full PTC implementation,...

