Fracking Co. Atty DQ'd, Ordered To Testify In Patent Suit

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday disqualified a fracking contractor's attorney, ruling he was a necessary witness in an alleged patent fraud scheme case and couldn't both testify and advocate in front of a jury in the upcoming trial. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor disqualified Devan Padmanabhan of Padmanabhan & Dawson PLLC from representing his client, Phoenix Services LLC, against claims brought by Ronald Chandler and his companies that their rival, Phoenix's subsidiary Heat-On-The-Fly LLC, was asserting an unenforceable patent. Judge O'Connor said Padmanabhan potentially has information that no other witness in the case does. Judge O'Connor said Padmanabhan should have...

