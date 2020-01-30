Silk Road Figure Admits To Narcotics Conspiracy Count

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- A Canadian man described by authorities as an adviser and central figure in operating the online black market Silk Road pled guilty on Thursday in New York federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Roger Thomas Clark, 56, was extradited from Thailand in 2018 for his role in running the illicit website, and the count that he pled guilty to before U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said. "Silk Road was a secret online marketplace for illegal drugs, hacking...

