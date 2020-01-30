Burger King Says Impossible Whopper Isn't Billed As Vegan

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- Burger King urged a Florida federal court Thursday to toss a proposed class action by a vegan customer who claims the fast food chain ripped him off by cooking the plant-based patty of his Impossible Whopper on the same grill as traditional patties, covering it with meat byproducts. Burger King Corp. told the court that Phillip Williams hadn't accused the Miami-headquartered company of doing anything against the law, in part because none of Burger King's advertising promised that the Impossible Whopper would be vegan. "Because Mr. Williams cannot allege that Burger King ever described the Impossible Whopper as 'vegan,' he instead...

