American Airlines Pilots Want China Flights Halted Over Virus

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- The American Airlines pilots’ union urged a Texas court Thursday to immediately block all of the carrier's flights between the U.S. and China in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, citing “serious and in many ways still unknown health threats.” The Allied Pilots Association, the largest independent pilots union in the country, hit American with the suit a day after the airline announced it would suspend all flights between Los Angeles International Airport and Shanghai and Beijing starting Feb. 9. The upcoming suspension is not enough, the pilots union said in Thursday’s complaint, which was lodged in Dallas County District Court....

