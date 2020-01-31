CBD Seller Endoca Hit With Class Suit Over Web Accessibility

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- An online CBD retailer has been hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court alleging its website is inaccessible to blind and visually impaired consumers, the latest in a steady stream of Americans with Disabilities Act suits against cannabidiol retailers. Thomas J. Olsen told the court Thursday that Netherlands-based Endoca LLC’s website has a laundry list of shortcomings for blind users like himself, including incompatibility with the screen-reading software he uses to surf the web and poor labeling that makes navigating the page difficult for him. “Due to the inaccessibility of its website, blind and visually-impaired customers such...

